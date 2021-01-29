I remember a time when wearing a mask was not needed, required OR recommended by Health professionals.
Now most people wear a mask in retail settings
The latest craze is that you should wear two mask!
What is next
ODN on the forfront of great change suggest:
a N 95 surgical mask with a decorative personality driven outer mask –
Next – we may need a mask for each ear so if add up all the masks you might have in the house
1. ear one
2. ear two
3. nose one
4. nose two
Do you feel better now?
Comments
Pat Hampson says
N95 masks are easy to come by and used on construction sites to protect workers from all kinds of air borne contaminants; best of all, they are available at any hardware store.
Paul Eby says
Actually, if you read the fine print on a box of (most) masks, it states that they are not meant for medical isolation.