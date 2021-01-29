I remember a time when wearing a mask was not needed, required OR recommended by Health professionals.

Now most people wear a mask in retail settings

The latest craze is that you should wear two mask!

What is next

ODN on the forfront of great change suggest:

a N 95 surgical mask with a decorative personality driven outer mask –

Next – we may need a mask for each ear so if add up all the masks you might have in the house

1. ear one

2. ear two

3. nose one

4. nose two

Do you feel better now?