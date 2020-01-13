ODN is paid to post obituaries

Sometimes family members are given the option of what is published where.

In this instance the family of Martha ……….chose to utilize Oliver Daily News… but that is not what this all about.

Martha was a part of our team at Riverside Villas …. I had moved here in 2003, Martha was the President of the strata council and soon I served as Treasurer with her.

When I sought a Town council aldermanic seat – I walked across the narrow street and said to Nick and Martha – can you sign this document. 12 years later I cannot remember a time when Martha was asked and did not do the following… sign a document she wanted to send. A letter to the strata council or whatever.

Martha was a great gal, a grandmother, a mother, a wife and a friend to many – especially here at Riverside Villas and they know who they are.

To Linda, Marge and the Lutheran ladies – thank you.

To all the family members this has been a tough time for all. But I know one thing – Martha acknowledged the tough times in her life and was fierce in her conviction to her religion, to her family and to her friends.

To Robert, Kevin and Lloyd – what a great mom you had.