Man discharges gun – into lake

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a man discharged several rounds of ammunition into Osoyoos Lake Sunday.

On July 26 at 7:35pm, Osoyoos RCMP received a report of a man on a boat near White Sands discharging several rounds from a firearm into the water. The man was described to be in a dark coloured boat with a white stripe and dark coloured top and was firing the gun into the water.

Police located the boat and detained the sole occupant as well as seized a folding 9mm rifle.

The man, a 47 year old from Kelowna has been released pending further investigation. He faces potential charges under the Firearms Act.

Although the lake was quite busy, police have only heard from one witness to this event. We know others must have witnessed this, said Sgt Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP Commander, and we are asking any other witnesses to this reckless incident to please contact the Osoyoos RCMP.

The Osoyoos RCMP can be reached at 250-495-7236.