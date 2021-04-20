Man and dog rescued from Okanagan River – south of Oliver

April 19 2021 – 10:23 am

Our members attended a water rescue from the Okanagan River this morning, we are glad to report all involved were successfully rescued.

Oliver Fire Department

Oliver and Osoyoos Fire Departments attended for a vehicle in the river. Male and dog were rescued. Male taken to hospital.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, RCMP Oliver

An Osoyoos man and dog were rescued after vehicle drives into channel north of Osoyoos Lake.

On April 19th, 2021 at 10:24 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP along with emergency services from Osoyoos and Oliver responded after a Jeep Cherokee drove off of a dike roadway into the river channel north of Osoyoos lake with one man and his dog aboard.

Although neither the man nor his dog was injured, the man was transported to hospital for a medical assessment while his dog was secured with local animal control.

Sgt. Jason Bayda RCMP Osoyoos