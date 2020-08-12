Man, 61, from Alberta drowns in Okanagan Lake

Fatal drowning incident

Penticton – RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating Okanagan Lake drowning.

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a drowning at Okanagan beach, in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive West

Witnesses observed the 61-year-old man lose consciousness while swimming, and immediately brought him to the shore where CPR was administered. Several people on the shore assisted with life saving efforts.

Once on scene, emergency crews continued life saving efforts while he was transported to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the man, visiting from Alberta, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital”, said Cst. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP Detachment. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”