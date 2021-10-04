Lows and highs on Okanagan Lake – $5 million to fix

Okanagan Lake is the largest and deepest lake in the Okanagan watershed, and an important water supply for approximately half of Okanagan residents. Its level is controlled by the Okanagan Dam in Penticton, and other structures that make up the Okanagan Lake Regulation System.

The infrastructure is owned and operated by the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands,

Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNR). The operating plan was developed in 1974, primarily to manage for flood control.

As a result of climate change, Okanagan Lake level fluctuates more significantly than in the past, and the infrastructure and operating plan are no longer adequate. In 2017, we had the worst flood in living memory, and in 2021 the lake was nearly the lowest level in its historical range. Flooding is projected to become much more common in the next few decades, damaging public and private infrastructure – at great cost. Drought is also projected to become more common, challenging the agricultural economy and creating conflict between water users. Both drought and flood harm the ongoing work, led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA), to restore sockeye, chinook, and kokanee salmon.

In addition, the typical lifespan of this infrastructure is 70 – 80 years, and the Okanagan Dam is now more than 60 years old. It is inadequate for managing future floods in its current state (given the increased volume and frequency of floods as a result of climate change), and the Province of B.C. needs to begin planning for its replacement.

This year, the OBWB partnered with FLNR to develop a Plan of Study for Modernizing the Okanagan Lake Regulation System, including a comprehensive review of the operating plan, existing infrastructure, and needed improvements. The Plan of Study has a clear set of objectives and course of action and is anticipated to take five years to complete. The work is clearly under the jurisdiction of the Province of B.C. and requires the immediate allocation of funding to begin. The OBWB, its member local governments, and the ONA, are willing and essential partners. There is a huge return on investment for this work, as the costs to repair damage in the future – if the work is not competed – will be astronomical.

Required Funding: $1,000,000/year for the next 5 years, distributed through external grants to local governments, including the OBWB, and the Okanagan Nation Alliance; as well as internal funding to FLNR.

Source: Okanagan Basin Water Board