Lower Mainland to get first vaccine supply

The first round of approximately 4,000 COVID-19 immunizations will begin on the Lower Mainland next week now that vaccine deployment simulations are complete.

“The pandemic has turned our province upside down, but hope is on the horizon,” said Premier John Horgan. “It won’t be overnight and we must continue to do our part to protect each other, but this is a huge step in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Minister of Health, the Immunize BC Operations Centre and B.C.’s incredible health-care workers, and all of us who are working hard to get through this pandemic together.”

The immunization plan is being led by Dr. Ross Brown, Vancouver Coastal Health’s vice-president for pandemic response and director of regional emergency operations centre; Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer; and the Ministry of Health. They are supported by the Immunize BC Operations Centre that includes BC Centre for Disease Control, Provincial Health Services Authority, First Nations Health Authority, Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Armed Forces and health ministry leadership.