Lots to be adjusted to make “future” plan work on Station Street

Council has decided to eliminate an exist from Station Street to Hwy 97 Council has also decided to square off several lots on the west side of Station Street

Future planning Veterans Way near the Legion might be used to feed the new bridge that covers Okanagan River and heads east on McKinney Rd.

Other planning is for the best planning and development for the area south of Veterans Way including a public participation space, possible housing and a lot of retail on either side of the street.

Nothing clear on this.

ODN would suggest that all lots on Station Street be squared off to provide a straight line to Veterans way. A future right and left turn for trucks and traffic heading north and east.

***

As part of Council’s 2018-2022 Strategic Priorities – Downtown Revitalization Priorities, No. 2

Town-owned Land Development Proposal

• staff will work with the Downtown Advisory Committee and consultant to bring forward a proposal

o Station Street Plaza/Station Street design B Class Design and Costs

o Town Hall relocation

o Staff to investigate feasibility of relocating parking and access to Station Street

for Lions Park

• Proceed with road closure in design of Station Street

A preliminary reference plan for the road closure has been completed for the portion of Station Street besides Lots 6/7, Block 3, Townsite of Oliver and Lots 1/2 Plan 5615

Preliminary discussions with the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure in assessing their approval of the road closure occurred recently with Mr. Wiseman and Mr. Keir. The Ministry is in support of the road closure citing safety concerns of vehicles entering Highway 97. They also provided positive comments to the initial work recently completed on Station Street and the planned improvements on Station Street to Veterans Avenue. The Ministry recommends eliminating the slope when the Town undertakes improvements on Station Street and the proposed plaza design.

At the July 6, 2020 Strategic Planning meeting Council requested that the property lines on the

triangular properties (Lot 6 7) be adjusted to square off without compromising the property on the east side of Station Street. The survey shows an adjustment to the lots to square off and accommodate the future road improvements on Station Street.