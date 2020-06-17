Lots of water this year for fish and agriculture

Due to precipitation in the form of snow and rain – Okanagan Lake is quite high for this time of year and the river from Penticton to Osoyoos FULL but in most part channelized to control flooding.

Shawn Reimer controls the flow of water to Osoyoos Lake with several dams and gates. Reimer, Ministry of the Environment needs to ensure there is enough water in the lake (Okanagan) to support the large agricultural industry, which is why the ministry aims to control the lake at full pool.

“It is to keep the water supply for those fish later in the year, but also the irrigators, particularly in the South Okanagan.

I think there is 5,400 acres of vineyards and orchards that draw water from the irrigation canal down in the South Okanagan and there would be a very significant agricultural and economic impact if we were to get down to the point where they struggle with water.”