Looking for the ” spark ” – owner says building closed with no occupants.

The morning after – building does not appear damaged that badly but likely gutted inside

Manjit Saran, whose family owns the fruit stand, said the business was closed for the season and the building was not occupied at the time of the fire

Manjit was alerted to the fire by a motorist who spotted the blaze on the building’s roof, as they drove by, and knocked on the door of her house to tell her about the flame

Saran said it is too early to say how serious the damage was and if they will be able to repair the structure

The Oliver Fire Department confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Photo Credits Oliver Daily News

Interview with Manjit Saran – Global BC