Looking for names

August 24, 2020, 7:45 am
Submitted by Lisa Cheswick
Kevin Tomlin says
August 24, 2020 at 2:48 pm
Clara Tomlin third from left top row Ermie Iceton second from right bottom row
Lia Pinske says
August 24, 2020 at 11:03 am
Also Lorna Scott! Memory is coming back, lol!
August 24, 2020 at 8:42 am
Ida Barisoff,Hazel Scott, Maila Anderson, Fran Mitchell, Agnes Sutherland!! Recognize a few others but forget their names!
Publisher: See Ms Rossiter who become Mrs. Iceton, I think Betty Hovanes is there as well. Come on your Royal Purple Gang
