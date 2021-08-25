Looking at statistics from a different angle

Penticton Herald report on weekly figures released by BC Ministry of Health
“Between Aug. 11-17, 71% of the 3,701 British Columbians who tested positive for COVID-19 had not received any vaccination shots. And. Eighty-four percent of those who required hospitalization had not been vaccinated.”
Does this mean 29% of the people who tested positive for Covid had been vaccinated and 16 percent of those that required hospitalization had been vaccinated?
“There are now 5,056 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., of which 38% are in Interior Health.”
Is it possible the new active cases in Interior Health region are people from out of province, tourists and evacuees from the fires of central BC?
