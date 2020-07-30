Long weekend ahead

Fire restrictions went in place across B.C.’s Central Interior this week and for those heading into the bush for the long weekend – campfires are still allowed.

As of noon Wednesday, Category 2 and 3 open fires, along with fireworks and sky lanterns, are banned within the Kamloops Fire Centre – a region which includes all the of the Thompson-Okanagan. Open fires include all fires larger than 0.5 metres in width and height.

But as for campfires – those less than 0.5 metres will still be permitted across the region through the long weekend.

While campfires are still allowed across the Kamloops Fire Centre region, some jurisdictions may still prohibit campfires. Kelowna, for example, bans campfires within city limits at all times of the year. The entire province has seen a slow start to the wildfire season, due to a wet spring and early summer. But with hot, dry weather hitting the Interior over the past week, and the forecast looking similar, that could turn around quick.