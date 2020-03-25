Long lineups at regional landfills a concern

An increase in spring home and yard cleaning has resulted in safety issues at landfills operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). This past weekend, there was a large spike in the number of people visiting landfills. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are asked to use curbside until further notice.

If you are self-isolating or displaying symptoms of COVID-19, STAY HOME.

The Campbell Mountain Landfill has been especially busy. Lineups on busy days are stretching outside the landfill and blocking traffic. This affects landfill users, and residents who live near the landfill. For the health and safety of the public and to protect staff, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is requesting the following:

• Use residential yard waste collection. Most residential homes have bi-monthly yard waste collection. Please contact your local government for information or check your curbside calendar.

• Landfill Customers are asked to bring a credit or debit card for payment. Cash will not be accepted.

• If you are self-isolating or displaying symptoms of COVID-19, follow the order from the Provincail

Health Officer and stay home. This includes anyone returning to Canada.

“We understand many people are returning from their winter homes or sitting at home in isolation,” says RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “But an unnecessary visit to the landfill can place staff and others at risk.

Please listen to health professionals and follow self-isolation and physical distancing procedures.” If landfill attendance and the associated risks cannot be mitigated, the RDOS will need to consider increasingly restrictive measures for managing unnecessary exposure, up to and including closing the facilities to non-commercial customers. If additional actions become necessary, advance notice will be posted on the RDOS website and shared with local media. For now, all RDOS landfills are open during regular hours.