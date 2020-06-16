Locals help with river search near Hedley

5 members of the Oliver/Osoyoos SAR assisted Princeton Rescue – with a search for a missing woman in the Hedley area.
Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park near Hedley the morning of June 7, 2020.
On June 12, effects belonging to Latulippe were located on the riverbank of the Similkameen River.
RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this woman.
She is described as:
- 70 years old
- Caucasian
- Slim build
- Brown eyes
- 5’5 tall
- Grey slightly shorter than shoulder length hair
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911
