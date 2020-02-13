Local youth is off to provincial finals – he rocks

Eric Waller, Jacob Martin, Tyler Antunes, Zack Kuechle (missing: Rhett St. John)

This past weekend at the Thompson-Okanagan U18 Playdowns in Kelowna, Team Antunes earned a berth to the U18 Curling Provincials being held in Parksville from Mar 17 – 22, 2020. Team members are Tyler Antunes (Oliver), Zack Kuechle (Penticton), Jacob Martin (Summerland), Eric Waller (Kelowna) and Rhett St John (Summerland). The team is coached by Glen Brennan, and practices out of the Summerland Curling Club.

Submitted by Heather Martin

U18 Men is a competition for youth curlers (maximum age of 17 years at June 30, 2019 which means athletes born after June 30, 2001.) with teams comprised of four male players.