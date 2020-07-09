Local pro/ assistant – top golfers at PGA event

KELOWNA, BC (PGA of British Columbia) –- A clutch back nine paid off in a big way Tuesday for the Fairview Mountain Golf Club duo of Brian McDonald and Rob Tadey, who captured their second title since 2017 in the G&G Golf Company & Callaway Golf PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship at The Okanagan Golf Club.

McDonald and Tadey combined for a 12-under-par 60 on the Quail Course in the final round of the team event, reaching 18-under overall to secure a two-stroke victory over the Northview Golf & Country Club team of Greg Pool and Quinn Vilneff, who led after Monday’s opening round. Ryan Tofani and Connor O’Dell (Chilliwack Golf Club) placed third at 15-under.

“This feels special,” said McDonald, Executive Professional at Fairview Mountain. “It was a grind of a win and it was awesome.”

The Pro-Assistant Championship is an annual favourite team event in which PGA of BC Club Professionals (Head, Executive or Head Teaching Professionals) join forces with another PGA member from their facility to compete against their peers over 36 holes. This year’s event featured 29 teams from across the province vying for a purse of nearly $13,000.

McDonald and Tadey were winners on their home course in 2017 and set the tournament’s scoring record with that triumph, but this year’s path to the title was a bit tougher. Pool and Vilneff held a one-stroke lead over four teams, including the Fairview Mountain duo, following Monday’s best-ball round on the Bear Course, making for a crowded leaderboard down the stretch Tuesday.

