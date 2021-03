Mark MACDONALD – died at age 55

FEBRUARY 4, 1966 – MARCH 15, 2021

Mark moved to the Okanagan in 1993 to begin the first of numerous business ventures that would expand for the next 29 years.

First with a Subway restaurant in Oliver, followed by 5 more throughout the region, a partnership in Ace Hardware in Oliver, the Hilltop Canco in Keremeos and finally to a number of heritage home restoration projects in Penticton.