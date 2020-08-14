Local Nordic ski club plagued with thefts

Some time between July 15th and August 13th thieves stole the crusher cone fire pit from the McKinney Nordic Ski Club Site on McKinney Road. The crusher cone, kindly donated by McIntyre Aggregates, was primarily used during field trips of elementary school kids taking the learn to ski program. Crusher cones are pretty massive and typically weight about 500 lbs.

This theft is disheartening for the McKinney Nordic Ski Club, a small group of volunteers who maintain the ski and snow shoe trails on the road up to Mt Baldy. The site has seen a steady stream of theft and vandalism to the trail groomer, donation box and buildings. It is even impossible to stock toilet paper in the outhouse without having it stolen.

Submitted by Kim Staus,

President, McKinney Nordic Ski Club