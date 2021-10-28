Local MLA tasked to help residents of Lytton

“The last few months have been extraordinarily challenging for those affected by the catastrophic wildfire in Lytton. The near-total loss of the community is heartbreaking, and this devastating event remains in the thoughts of British Columbians. While wildfire recovery is led by the communities affected, I want to assure residents that Lytton is not doing this alone.

“To help ensure a strong, lasting recovery for the Village of Lytton, cabinet has tasked Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, and Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development, as recovery liaisons between our government and the village.

“Parliamentary secretaries Rice and Russell have extensive experience in supporting Grand Forks’ ongoing community rebuild following the 2018 floods, and I am confident they will bring both their knowledge of disaster recovery and a compassionate lens to this significant directive.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General