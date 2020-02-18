Local man climbs peaks in Arizona

Photo submitted by Kevin Tomlin
Sedona was named after who/whom?
Sedona’s main attraction is its array of red sandstone formations that appear to glow in brilliant orange/red when illuminated by the rising or setting sun.
The red rocks form a popular backdrop for many activities – including hundreds of hiking and mountain biking trails.
Comments
Kevin Tomlin says
No climbing peaks from me HT and I climbed a bar stool maybe.
Publisher: Are you with Harold?
Wendy Boult Snideman says
Kevin—did you climb this? Wow! Good for you.