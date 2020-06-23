Local hospital receives funds

A great big “Thank You” to members of Soroptimists International (SI) Osoyoos who stopped by South Okanagan General Hospital to present a $5,000 donation.

Teresa Fortune, manager of clinical operations at SOGH, (centre) received the cheque from SI Osoyoos members (from left) Sherrie Bridden, Joan Wilson, Darlene Neufeld, Shirley Corley-Rourke, and Gloria Ellingsen. Also on hand were Peter Steele of Osoyoos (back row left) board chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and Carey Bornn the SOS Medical Foundation’s executive director. The money will help support quality healthcare at SOGH.