Local cop helps pig during Nk’Mip Creek fire

Animal husbandry isn’t one of the subjects new recruits learn at RCMP Depot, but that didn’t stop an Oliver officer from giving it a try last week.

As he went door-to-door delivering evacuation orders on July 19 when the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire threatened properties on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve, Const. Brad Walsh took note of one home where livestock was kept.

Walsh, who serves in the Oliver detachment’s Indigenous Policing Section, returned to the property a day later and discovered several animals had died in the fire. Among the survivors was a pig that was left without any food, which is when Walsh took matters into his own hands.

The constable paid a visit to Buy-Low Foods in Oliver and was given a large supply of spoiled produce, which he delivered to the pig over the next two days until its owner returned home.

“Const. Walsh went above and beyond… in his response to the citizens of our community,” said Oliver RCMP commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.

“The compassion shown to go out of his way for this animal is heartwarming, especially during this time of high stress and danger for so many people. I know the comments and captions are going to roll in mocking police and calling us pigs, but there are few people out there who have stepped up like Brad did this week.”

Thanks to Oliver RCMP, Penticton Herald and Local Community shared reportage