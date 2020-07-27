We hope that everyone is staying safe out there! We know that times have been tough, but we are eager to welcome you back. Venables Theatre is planning to launch a series spotlighting South Okanagan Similkameen performing artists this fall. We will be presenting an array of one-night only performances to a socially distanced audience. We are calling on all local artists to apply, from small dance and music ensembles, to theatre, comedy and spoken word artists. Artists are invited to apply now to perform in the new series.

With only fifty tickets available for each performance, there will be six feet around each group of patrons ensuring safe physical distancing. New box office and concession protocols have been instituted along with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of the theatre. The theatre will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to all government orders and recommendations. We hope our audiences will join us for the safe return of live performing arts this fall.

Performing artist and groups interested in applying to be part of the series should check out venablestheatre.ca/venables-alive.

Applications must include a 3-5 minute video and be received by August 30. The selected artists will present a 60-minute performance on stage at Venables Theatre. The theatre will provide the use of the venue including the in-house lighting and audio equipment along with a technician, box office services, and marketing. Artists will also receive a guaranteed fee plus a percentage of all ticket sales.

We’re looking forward to welcoming artists and audiences safely back to the theatre very soon, (and for those still wishing to stay at home, there will be a live-stream of many of the events on an assortment of platforms).

Let’s welcome the safe return of live performing arts!