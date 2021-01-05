Loblaws reports

1. a Shoppers Drug Mart team member in Oliver (5955 Main Street) has tested positive, and last worked Dec. 12.
2. a No Frills team member at Oliver Place Mall tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on December 26.
In the opinion of this editor – this is very responsible behavior to report exposures.
Many tests (positive) go unreported to the public.
Thanks to those that made me aware of the Loblaw’s report site.
Comments
Lin Brian says
Thank you for keeping us up-to-date. We appreciate knowing where the cases are so we can make our best decisions to try to stay safe. Thanks to those who did make our publisher aware!