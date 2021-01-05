Loblaws reports

1. a Shoppers Drug Mart team member in Oliver (5955 Main Street) has tested positive, and last worked Dec. 12.

2. a No Frills team member at Oliver Place Mall tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on December 26.

In the opinion of this editor – this is very responsible behavior to report exposures.

Many tests (positive) go unreported to the public.

Thanks to those that made me aware of the Loblaw’s report site.