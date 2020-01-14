Last day of January – mark your calendar

Mark Friday, January 31st on your calendar and don’t miss Lizzy Hoyt in concert at Venables Theatre, Oliver. Arriving under the auspices of the South Okanagan Concert Society, Lizzy has a crystalline voice of rare beauty. Acclaimed as a songwriter and a multi instrumentalist on fiddle, guitar and Celtic harp, she delivers soaring melodies rooted in Celtic and folk traditions.

Lizzy is known for bringing stories and history to life with themes of home, war, immigration and love. She is able to poignantly connect with our deepest memories and feelings. In 2013 the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal was awarded to Lizzy for her work commemorating Canadian veterans and Vimy Ridge history through music. The program for the Oliver concert includes some of these songs as well as traditional jigs, the Irish “Star of County Down” and pieces from her newest album “New Lady on the Prairie” that blend Celtic influences with bluegrass and folk traditions. Her songs are touching, poignant and lyrically rich.

Keith Rempel, an Edmonton bassist, has been working with Lizzy as both bassist and harmony singer since 2009. Chris Tabbert, guitarist and accomplished mandolin player, singer and songwriter joined to form a trio in 2010 . The three tour across the country and will be at Venables Theatre together.

Tickets for the 7:30 pm concert are available on line at or at the theatre box office Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 to 3 pm. Generous sponsors make ticket prices exceptionally affordable. Two or more tickets in advance are only $21/ticket. Single tickets in advance are $23 and at the door $25. Youth are ‘almost free’ at $2.50 so they have opportunity to experience fine live music.

While many folk artists concentrate mainly on their songwriting, Lizzy Hoyt places equal emphasis on her musicianship and plays and sings with clarity and precision. Music runs in her family for a number of generations. Her parents are both professional classical musicians. Lizzy graduated with distinction from the University of Alberta and she has become a sought-after instrumentalist and adjudicator for music festivals as well as the recipient of many awards. Her distinct combination of lyricism, gentleness and passion place her among Canada’s best.

Janet Marcotte, President of the SOCS, invites the audience to come early to Venables Theatre prior to the concert. There will be several students of the South Okanagan Branch of the Registered Music Teachers’ Association playing. This is part of the Canadian Federations ‘Branching Out’ initiative. It is called “Music on the Move” and encourages students to perform in the community more. Come and enjoy some young talent.