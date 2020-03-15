Listen, seriously

The chief public health officer – offers this advice.
Take you kids out for a walk in the park
Attend small functions of interest in your community
If visiting an older relative in a seniors home – make it short and don’t get involved with others
Wash you hands 3x a day
Rest, watch diversions from bad news – sleep and rest.
Eat well – drink lots of fluids
A note – if you fear the worse it might become fulfilling
I think we need to be careful and prudent. But to fear is to panic. To panic is to scare others……
