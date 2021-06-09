Lions roar for star fish back pak program…………………………….

The Oliver Lions Club would like to thank the following for all the help and support we get to raise money for the Starfish Backpack Programme.

Our Lions of course, Samantha from Starfish, Oliver Fire Department, Jo from Oliver Missions Society, Canadian Tire for the tables, BBQ and the space, the boys from the Arena, CUPE Local and all the support from our community, even the weather cooperated.

A good amount of money was raised and we had lots of fun. If you would like to see about the program go to

www.starfishpack.com.

The Lions are back with a meow not a roar yet!!