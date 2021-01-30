Self isolation now morphs into a quarantine
Clusters, outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations, (make your own list of words rarely ever spoken)
No mask required becomes any mask will do, now masks should be upgraded to hospital quality and put on two or more…..
What is next?
“Resistance is futile”…..means, ‘don’t bother resisting because we’ll overtake you’. – Star Trek
Comments
Pat English says
Yup, one mask isn’t making people sick fast enough. To quote Seven “I will not comply.”
Al Hudec says
Given how much more contagious the new strains are, and how poorly we
have performed in the vaccine rollout, we are probably in for a really serious time over the next 2-3 months. The Korean made KF 94 masks are a good alternative.