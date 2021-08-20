Level of Yellow Lake on Rd 3a – to be reduced soon

Yellow Lake Dam rehabilitation project underway

PENTICTON – Dam repairs to the Yellow Lake Dam will cause disruptions for those wishing to access the west end of Yellow Lake.

Construction work has begun on the Yellow Lake Dam, located off Highway 3A between Penticton and Keremeos, and will continue until Oct. 15, 2021.

The height of the dam and the dam’s spillway will be widened in order to meet the inflow design flood requirements under B.C.’s Dam Safety Regulation.

Additionally, the water level in Yellow Lake will be lowered up to half a metre in August 2021 to facilitate dam repairs. Dam repairs and upgrades will ensure the dam meets both Provincial and National Dam Safety Association standards.

The public parking lot at the west end of Yellow Lake will be used for truck turn-around and machinery access. Although the boat launch will remain open, the Thompson-Okanagan Fish and Wildlife Branch asks the public and anglers to avoid this area during construction. There are additional public parking and facilities at the east end of Yellow Lake.