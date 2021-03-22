Letter to the editor (Open Letter)

March 20, 2021

Dear Mr. Newell, (Bill Newell, CAO RDOS Penticton)

It appears that Mr. Obriek (sic) Area D Director Ron Obirek wishes to spend more time regarding the concluded matter of the park name.

Of course, I am frustrated with this, so I would like the chance to revisit some of the facts and my opinions regarding the circumstances of the donation of the park /land for the consideration of you and your board members.

When my wife and I took on the development in March 2012, we were adamant that a park near or around the water retention pond would really enhance the neighborhood.

The water retention area, and the area beneath the power lines, was not best suited for development and would make a natural park-like setting.

The Heritage Hills Homeowners Association, which represents a very small fraction of the Heritage Hills community, was adamant that the park should be bigger than the approximate 2 acres that my wife and I considered donating. We were open to, and entered into discussions with the RDOS, which meant altering our development and expanding the park.

There was to be financial consideration for the purchase of land, there was a donation of land, and we leased some land to create a bigger park. We gave up approximately 4 lots (valued at approximately $350,000 each) for the expanded area. We received a tax receipt for approx. $385,000, we received approximately $400,000 in cash, and we leased some land for 20 years.

We had stipulated, as part of the agreement in 2015, that we would have the right to name the park, but the RDOS would have final say to ensure the name wasn’t vulgar.

After much consideration, we decided to honour Ted Garnett, by naming the park after him and his family. Ted Garnett was a member of the Penticton area for over 50 years. He was a strong family man that lived on East Side Road, near Heritage Hills, for over 30 years.

He had many notable achievements. He was the founder of Pacific Rim Equipment, which represents Penticton very well in Western Canada, and has since the 80’s. He also owned many other local businesses.

In particular, in AREA D:

He was President/Partner of Apex Mountain Resort from 1997 until it was sold in 2017

He owned the Penticton Speedway in the 70s

He was a partner in 1912 Restaurant in Kaleden

He helped finance the final phase of the Heritage Hills Vintage Views Developments (20 acres) which was instrumental in the development of the park

Even though there is a contract in place with the RDOS, the naming of the park had been deferred already. We then had a chance to take it to a vote, in which the park name was then adopted.

If Mr. Obriek would like to talk about respect, I wish he would respect the RDOS council vote.

Bringing this up again is hurtful to the family of the late Ted Garnett. It is unclear to me how Ron can focus on this, when there are so many other issues in our community that need consideration, especially throughout the past year during the pandemic. There are many people facing hardships – so what we need to do is focus on the positives…we have a beautiful park, accessible to locals and visitors, dog-friendly, family friendly – with beautiful views!

Moving forward, of course we want the name to stay as it has been voted on and agreed to under our contract. If Ron Obriek and Doug Lychak wish to name the park, I will gladly take a cheque from them, for the amount of the tax receipt, and they can name the park whatever they’d like.

We sacrificed four lots to expand the park…this was not a financial benefit, it’s something we felt would be good for the community. Of the four acres, there was a developable four lots, possibly even five.

We plan to be in business in the area for many years to come. This will not deter us in trying to be involved in the community moving forward…but we ask that you RESPECT the contract and the vote that has already taken place.

Let’s hope this doesn’t discourage other people from giving back to the community in the future.

Johnny Aantjes

Vintage Views Developments / Chadwell Place