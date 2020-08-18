Letter to the editor

I was out on the lake yesterday and observed green algae blooms near the residences along the west side. This is green filamentous algae and it does not pose any health risk to recreational users of the lake.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) would be a concern however there have been no observations of this kind of algae. We continue voluntary testing of the water along the shore of the park/beach on a weekly basis through the Interior Health Beach Testing program and if any results came back that were higher than recommended levels of E Coli we would be obligated to report back to the community.

The Oliver Parks and Recreation Society manages the park and beach on Tuc El Nuit Lake, however the water/lake is not within our or the Town of Oliver’s jurisdiction of management.

The Ministry of Environment and the Okanagan Water Basin Board would be better sources of information and action if there are concerns.

Carol Sheridan

Manager, Oliver Parks and Recreation

Editor’s note: That should read OBWB – Okanagan Basin Water Board. – As this is not part of a river or creek system. I doubt the Board would say it is within their jurisdiction as no powered apparatus allowed on the lake or has been to my knowledge. No powered vessels allow on Vaseux Lake – but OBWB does mow the lawn on occasion.

The success of private owners in the eradication of weeds, annually is NOT met by any labour, concern, manpower of the OPRS.