Letter to the editor

For the past few weeks I have been spending time with my daughter, on Vancouver Island, she lives in a smallish village with very pretty town centre. The town council have decided to keep box stores and franchises out of their community so it is really enjoyable to browse round the assortment of small, mainly family owned, stores all of which seem to be thriving in the busy little village.
Qualicum Beach is largely a retirement community and it was pleasing to see so many or the shoppers putting on their masks before entering stores. There are fairly strict Covid protocols being adhered to with hand sanitizer prominently placed by the doorway and one way systems in effect where possible. I was however, shocked to see that nearly every store had a sign stating that abusive or threatening behaviour to staff members would not be tolerated.
It seems so unlikely that this apparently peaceful, law abiding community would need to have these sort of signs posted. However I witnessed two upsetting events where a staff member was belittled and verbally abused. The first was in the local thrift store, one of my favourite haunts, where the staff are all volunteers. I was waiting to pay for my new (to me) outfit and observing protocol by standing on the line of tape, when an man, my age, came inside the store and walked straight past the hand sanitizer, with its large “please use” sign, The clerk called to the man to please use the sanitizer. He refused saying it was poisonous, so she offered him a pair of new, plastic gloves from a full box of gloves, sitting on the counter. He came out with a string of abuse about controlling women and ridiculous rules, he ended with the F word, then turned and left.
I felt a bit shaken and I was not even on the receiving end of his diatribe, the clerk was also about my age and obviously upset but she said it was all part of the job and most people were nice. The other instance was at the grocery store with someone who was asked to not put her reusable bags on the counter, to fill them. She remarked that for years, the store had been encouraging people to use them and went on to complain about stupid rules and regulations in a very loud voice. Not particularly offensive but how often do clerks hear this sort of grumbling every day.
While I certainly understand the frustrations of having to deal with all the restrictions of today’s world, and wonder how happy we will be in winter, if we have to stand, shivering in line, outside the bank or drug store, this is part of our world until a vaccine is not only created, but widely used, and we had better learn to make the best of it. Acceptance is not giving up ones rights, it is common decency, and if you don’t like having to deal with it, there are ways to avoid it. Almost anything can be ordered on line and delivered right to your door, including groceries, Restaurants offer delivery so if you don’t like the way things are, you have alternatives. I also have rights, those of being able to shop in peace, without listening to you spouting off about rules. If you don’t like the way things are, stay home or go and live off the grid and hunt for your food, I don’t think there are rules posted in the bush!
Pat Whalley
Comments
Carolyn C Tipler says
Good letter Pat, very sad that people cannot abide by the rules which are put in place to protect us all and then have to rude as well. Its hard to believe that there are still people who think the pandemic is all just a lie, an evil plot by the government to restrict and control our lives. This really isn’t the first time that there have been rules and restrictions due to threat of a virus or bacterial disease – I remember public facilities being closed in UK in 1956 due to the Polio Outbreak, it was necessary and I don’t think people doubted that the moves were necessary. As there is the possibility anyone could be a carrier of the Covid virus then I feel Dr. Bonnie Henry’s protocols are valid. My Aunt died in 1944 from Diphtheria – she taught piano and one of her students was a carrier of the bacterial disease. Another student contracted the disease too but survived sadly my Aunt did not, she was 24 years old and prior to the illness was in good health.
Ruth Herrington says
Well said, Pat. I completely agree with you.
bob barker says
Being stupid
Being ignorant
Not related to Covid
Stupid and Ignorant have been here since the dawn of man (sorry persons)
Hey folks we are making progress
1. less masks
2. increase in use of masks
You pick – based on my review mask use – 10 percent and usually in a confined space like a box store
Mike Monaghan says
While I certainly don’t endorse swearing at people or threatening people who are just carrying out their responsibilities I also have to say that yours is not the only opinion that matters, nor is it necessarily the correct opinion, regarding the situation that is going on.
You said not long ago Pat, that you weren’t being political in your column. That’s exactly what you are being; supporting a government that does nothing but lie to you via the media with dire consequences ahead for us all. You have children and grandchildren, one day you might have to apologize to them for not making a stand against the world they will then be living in. And don’t tell me to go and live off the grid because I don’t agree with you. That’s rude!!
Pat Whalley says
Mike, your opinion is perfectly valid, so is mine. It is OK to think we are being controlled by the government, maybe we are, but no need to take out our frustrations on store clerks, who have no option but to follow the rules set down for them.
We, as customers, do have options and one of them is to not visit the stores but order on line or have your stuff picked up by a friend.
Wearing a mask is hot and not particularly comfortable, but usually it is just for the duration of being in the store. If I can’t stand to wear it or do not understand why I need to wear it, I will stay home and order on line.
If I wish to complain to the government I will write to my MP or stand with a placquard, not take my frustration out on store employees.
Kandice Davidson says
Mr. Grouch was at the lab this morning. He was so rude to a lady, he should have been told to leave. I hope no one has to live with him.
Glen Krisher says
Very good letter Pat. I agree with you 110 %.
Back in 1957 I had a troop Sargent that had a name for these kind of people. BONEHEAD
Lia Pinske says
Very well written , Pat. I have also witnessed abuse of a cashier and find myself apologizing for the persons behaviour! Having worked retail for many years , I knew what she was feeling! Let’s just all be kind and we’ll get through this together !!