Letter to the editor

I am curious about what others think of the latest government handout to Canadians on OAS.
I believe there are lots of seniors in Canada that don’t need it, as well as lots of parents that don’t have to rely on government money to feed and raise their kids. It has always been my belief that if you cant afford to have children you shouldn’t have them.
I do believe that all Canadian social programs should be on a as need basis. We have gotten so used to thinking that someone should take care of us, it has become part of our lives. There are millions in this country that constantly complain about how little the government does for them.
It is no wonder that our deficit is going totally out of control and it has to stop. I do understand that these are unusual times and a lot of people are suffering greatly. Give people that are desperate what they need, but don’t pay out the masses of money to every Canadian.
Our children and grand children are going to be paying for this the rest of their lives.
One more little thought is that you might like to give your $300 bonus to an appropriate opposition party in this country.
Ray Odland
Comments
mary laporte says
remember which parties feel they don’t need to show up for work to be paid,why would they actually think parliament is for democracy.We haven’t become a dictatorship yet. demand more and pay less for no shows.
Ed Machial says
Where is all the money going to come from to pay for all the spending? You here it all the time, someone says, “the government will fund it” WE ARE THE GOVERNMENT’S FUND you idiot, it’s “we the people” that fund it! (BTW the feds are still giving our tax dollars to China). With worker productivity at an all time low before this BS, and now with paid hooky (I mean sick) days and talks of a 4 day work week, all that we are getting is higher inflation and a higher cost of living!
How long does it take for people to realize they are getting ………………
Wayne Danbrook says
It seems every body has a different take on this issue. (That’s Democracy)
So I think that every body should let their conscience be your guide
and help someone or charity who really needs help at this crises time.
I would sleep better at night and so can the person I helped.
Megan Allen says
It does feel like all this money is coming from an empty wallet. It’s time for the government to reel it in. That said, your message got lost because you sound so judgemental about poor families. If I thought I wouldn’t be able to afford my children, I know I have family that can help me. Not everyone is so lucky. It doesn’t make me better, it just makes me lucky. And you don’t know other people’s situations. It’s unkind.
Ray Odland says
Hey Megan
I am not trying to be judgmental. What I am trying to express is the universality of our government giving out masses of money to everyone, rather than having it based on need. I just did some rough calculations and want people to be aware of how much it amounts to. A child in Canada receives $101,456.00 prior to age 18. Somebody – Someday is going to have to pay that all back.
Jo Anne Mitchell says
My thoughts. If you don’t need the money to get by, donate it to a food bank, women’s shelter probably gram, the hospital fund drive for another CT Scanner, or your favourite charity. All are struggling to raise funds right now.
Dorothy Taylor says
All this money regardless of age, is supposed to be spent in Canada and not sent to their families in other countries.
If it stays in Canada what is the beef?
Carolyn Tipler says
Well having received my Property tax notice today with yet another increase a – so that is almost four times what it was four years ago I am darn glad I will receive the government “hand out” as some have described it. 74 next month and still farming to make ends meet so I will consider “the hand out” a cost of living increase as the cost of living has certainly increased! I agree with Jack it is past time for GIA.
Steve Staresina says
Seniors on a fixed income need the $300 just to keep up with the inflation to the groceries in the last few months. It will cover the extra cost of food for just about a month. All this because of the epidemic.
Dave drought says
Correct. And when tax time comes, those who didn’t need the money will be required to do some payback, either through taxes, or being required to return those emergency funds. Most comments indicate that the information, and rules for eligibility, haven’t been read. After going over the CERB application, I noted that income over a certain level will require full payback. No mention of that here. Some will take funds they don’t need. That is where any wasted money will go. It might not be the gov’t who is screwing us, it might be our neighbours.
Rolly St.Amand says
Okay! First off, how many of the commentators here have received this $300? I’m a senior and I haven’t seen it! Secondly, if you did get it what did you do with it? How about a poll on that. To be blunt, I’m so tired of hearing all this whining and complaining about all this money being thrown about when it should be stated that any gov’t in power would be expected to do the same thing. After all, the thing we should be worried about are the people around us not our wallets!
Publisher: Expressing an opinion is “whining and complaining”. Geez. What I see on this thread and others is a genuine concern about where the money is coming from. No one denies that the pandemic and the government is responsible for the economic downturn and all employees are entitled to the regular rights of EI. My concern is who else is getting the money. Sure not me.
Patrick Nearing says
Ray,what do you think of the four political parties taking the wage subsidy costing us tax payers 700,000 per month.
Jan Foss says
I believe that if most parents thought they couldn’t afford to have children, the world would be filled with old folks, then no one. As well, would you have my daughter & her family live on the streets because they were laid off & couldn’t afford both rent or food?
Ray Odland says
Hey Jan
Did you stop reading at the second paragraph? Quote from letter – “I do believe that all Canadian social programs should be on a as need basis.” “Give people that are desperate what they need, but don’t pay out the masses of money to every Canadian.” It is the universality of the payouts that I don’t agree with.
Publisher: Here is where I differ Ray – some day after you and I are gone there will be a GAI – and millionaires will get the cheque as well – but because of the tax structure – they will have that clawed back – but in the meantime all Canadians would be treated the same with a cheque that guarantees sufficient cash each month for a rental, the food, the utilities etc. We must build into the program incentives to go to work if you can and make even more.
Eleanor Moyer says
Ray, you just expressed my own concerns about all the recent government handouts, particularly the ones that are “automatic”, without any requirement of proof of need. This extra money, while appreciated by many, does not simply come out of “thin air”. No doubt, our country is going further into debt because of it — which means that our children and grandchildren will be paying for it for a long time.
However, rather than give it to a political party, I suggest that people who don’t really need it consider giving it to either their local food bank or other favourite charity.
Pat Hampson says
Federal debt is an unfortunate result of Covid19. I like your idea of people who do not need an automatic payment should transfer it to support those who are needier.
Having said that, I have heard no comment from our Prime Minister regarding the possibility of some individuals having to pay tax on their wage boost. Did I miss something?
Publisher: I will use the $300 to reduce my tax load. At the moment, a senior with a fixed income and little extra income. Who knows who will have to replace the cash (created) for all the subsidies.
In MHO – all those that received a wage subsidy should be handled like a EI claim. All the hand outs to corporations – I just don’t get it and it is totally unfair to compensate one class of business vs all types and sizes of businesses affected. RBC has offered me loans – how is a repayable loan going to help me.
Pat English says
Money is created out of thin air then expected to be paid back with interest that wasn’t created. Some people have to lose their assets to cover that interest. Is this the plandemic game to get the interest payments?
Ed Pedersen says
I only pray that come election time the country sees how Justin has put us so far in the hole that we or the next generation will never dig ourselves out. I love your last comment because the first thing I did when I saw the $300 payout was email the liberal party and tell them to send my $300 directly to the Conservatives
Barbara Burns says
Would you rather we handle the financial support like the Americans? We will have a better start when businesses open up. All parties supported helping Canadians. If the conservatives had left us high and dry there would have been a lot of screaming about that also. I am proud to be Canadian.