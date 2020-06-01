Letter to the editor

I am curious about what others think of the latest government handout to Canadians on OAS.

I believe there are lots of seniors in Canada that don’t need it, as well as lots of parents that don’t have to rely on government money to feed and raise their kids. It has always been my belief that if you cant afford to have children you shouldn’t have them.

I do believe that all Canadian social programs should be on a as need basis. We have gotten so used to thinking that someone should take care of us, it has become part of our lives. There are millions in this country that constantly complain about how little the government does for them.

It is no wonder that our deficit is going totally out of control and it has to stop. I do understand that these are unusual times and a lot of people are suffering greatly. Give people that are desperate what they need, but don’t pay out the masses of money to every Canadian.

Our children and grand children are going to be paying for this the rest of their lives.

One more little thought is that you might like to give your $300 bonus to an appropriate opposition party in this country.

Ray Odland