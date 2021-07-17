Letter to the editor

I would discourage the construction for all the reasons the majority of voters have in previous polls. Construction costs, while never guaranteed, will eventually be paid off. But, whilst we’re collectively paying for it we’re also paying for the cost of operations which will never go away and will continue to increase from day one. We may have more partners in this proposal but the bottom line is that aquatic facilities NEVER break even or generate a profit.

I agree wholeheartedly with Pat Hampson – there are far more important projects to benefit Oliver in the short and long term. We must also look after the facilities we have. Yes, the arena is in dire need of major work and yes it’s old but it has been well maintained and even more importantly it is also well used. We cannot have it all. We have to accept the fact that we are a small community and if we don’t look after our assets, we are very naive to think another addition will solve……..WHAT? It will place a burden on our little town that we cannot afford.

I’ve heard the OIB would also be interested in partnering in a new ice arena. Bless them and I don’t want to discourage our continuing excellent relationship with the band but quite honestly, I suspect there are more pressing issues that they would probably need to deal with. Please people, think this through and imagine the ramifications of pouring your tax dollars into a new indoor pool while our arena faces neglect because we haven’t prioritized our needs.

Carolyn Madge