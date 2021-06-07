Letter to the editor

I would like to provide insight as to what I feel my APC (Area Planning Commission) needs to function properly and in the best way to serve area “C”.

I purposely seek out those who will look at the applications that come to them from all different points of view. If The APC consisted of all like minded people it would exist in name only, not in function and would be of little or no value to area “C”.

Opinions that differs from mine, while often very annoying, on reflection have generally opened my view once I remove my emotions.

To serve in this position is often less than pleasant and the decisions difficult, almost always having an effect on the applicants life and livelihood. That being said these are still only APC recommendations.

Had the meeting not been canceled, Ms. Murphy’s comments would still have been made as these meetings are public record. Had this meeting been able to continue I believe that other members would have spoken to the various infractions. That is their responsibility as members; but I do believe the vote would have passed to be a favorable recommendation.

For reasons of expedience for Mr. Hooydonk, I have now exercised the option to move this ahead without further delay and subsequently without the APC’s recommendation. This has removed the member’s ability to speak to this topic in that forum. To be clear this application for a TUP would move ahead to the RDOS board regardless of the APC’s recommendation. The final decision is the responsibility of the RDOS board of directors, who will weigh all of the submissions, along with the recommendation of the APC; had the APC been able to provide such.

I have come to notice an increasingly troubling social trend where the very vocal “popularly correct” have gained the ability to overpower any opinion that is counter to what they feel is their truth. Think carefully about this; history has seen this before and the consequences are always dismal. Freedom of speech is one of the absolute cornerstones of our democracy.

John Diefenbaker said it best:

“I am Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way. Free to stand for what I think is right, free to oppose what I feel is wrong and free to choose those who shall govern my country.”

We must never take for granted those freedoms or what they have cost.

Rick Knodel, Rural Director

Area C RDOS Oliver