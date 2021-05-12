Letter to the editor

Hi ODN

it’s Mikie and Ken, We just wanted to know if there’s any possibility that you could post in Oliver Daily News about Ken and I entered into CBC’s Searchlight competition?

We are hoping that people could vote for us in our community since we have been on lockdown for so long we are hoping to have our community’s support to go to Toronto to attend masterclass and a performance spot in Canada’s National music awards show and a recording opportunity, with album distributors, nationally airplay and so much more.

Everything is on the Searchlight website below:

https://www.cbc.ca/music/searchlight/#/vote/rebel_luv

we would really appreciate your support!!