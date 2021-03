Question to the readers of ODN on a very sensitive issue.

I and many other 80-some year old people live at home in reasonable health.

All the Long-term Care Centers are full of old or sick people.

The ” children ” of these old people and most able bodied persons are working hard to keep the economy clicking and to provide for ALL of us.

There isn’t enough vaccine for everybody.

WHO SHOULD BE GETTING IT FIRST ???

John Kiss