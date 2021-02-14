Letter to the editor

Hello, my name is Debra Nehring. I live here in Oliver, BC. I’m sharing with you an email I sent to Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix , and Roly Russell.

﻿Good day, I’m writing to tell you my parents’ personal story as it relates to the ridiculous, unnecessary, and downright cruel lockdowns that have been pushed by the government of BC.

My mother has been in a long term care facility since last January. My father was unable to care for her at home any longer, as her dementia and frequent falls made it unsafe for her to be at home. My mother will be 90 in August, and my father was 93 last Monday. At first, my family was able to visit her daily. Then in March when your government decided to lock these care homes down, he was the only one allowed to see her, and just three times a week. This was a devastating blow not only to my parents but also to myself and my family as we could see her lack of stimulation was causing her to sink deeper into her dementia.

This situation continued until only one visit per week was allowed by one family member.

On Boxing Day my father collapsed in his home and was taken by ambulance to Penticton hospital where he was diagnosed with advanced glioblastoma, after stroking because of the pressure in his brain. Because he was palliative we had hoped he would be able to live out his last days with my mother in the care facility she was locked up in. The care facility agreed they should be together, and he was to be transferred there on January 5. About a half hour prior to his transfer from hospital, your inhumane mandate was passed down and he couldn’t enter the care home. He was sent instead to another care home to die. He had to be locked up in his room for 14 days, no visitors at all. In spite of the size of the tumour in his brain he was still very much cognitive of the harshness and cruelty of this quarantine imposed upon him. He became so angry and agitated that he was banging on the walls with his fists. He had to be sedated in order to keep himself from injury. Just one week after he was allowed out of his room, he seizured 4 times in a short period. He didn’t regain consciousness and died last Monday on his 93rd birthday. My parents were married 70 years last September. All my dad wanted was to be with his beloved wife before he died.

Your heartless mandates contributed to both my father’s death and my mother’s lonely life of no stimulation.

I consider all of you responsible and accountable for this horrible end to a long and productive life, and as well to all of the other elders who have been locked away like criminals since this began.

It is interesting to me that we don’t have a seasonal flu outbreak this year. Why not? Because COVID is nothing more than a seasonal flu and a flimsy excuse to treat our elders in this way. Because the PCR test was never designed to test for anything. It was invented to recreate strands of RNA, nothing more. Because destroying the small businesses in this province is another way to demoralize people and break them with debt. Because this isn’t a pandemic at all. It’s a scamdemic.

My parents were taxpayers in this province all of their lives and contributed much to society and their communities, as most of the victims of this cruel treatment were. It is despicable the way this has been handled. Welcome to fascism.

Debra Nehring.

Sent from my lily pad while leaping and hopping on a Moonshadow!