Letter to the editor

Hello, my name is Debra Nehring. I live here in Oliver, BC. I’m sharing with you an email I sent to Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix , and Roly Russell.
Good day, I’m writing to tell you my parents’ personal story as it relates to the ridiculous, unnecessary, and downright cruel lockdowns that have been pushed by the government of BC.
My mother has been in a long term care facility since last January. My father was unable to care for her at home any longer, as her dementia and frequent falls made it unsafe for her to be at home. My mother will be 90 in August, and my father was 93 last Monday. At first, my family was able to visit her daily. Then in March when your government decided to lock these care homes down, he was the only one allowed to see her, and just three times a week. This was a devastating blow not only to my parents but also to myself and my family as we could see her lack of stimulation was causing her to sink deeper into her dementia.
This situation continued until only one visit per week was allowed by one family member.
On Boxing Day my father collapsed in his home and was taken by ambulance to Penticton hospital where he was diagnosed with advanced glioblastoma, after stroking because of the pressure in his brain. Because he was palliative we had hoped he would be able to live out his last days with my mother in the care facility she was locked up in. The care facility agreed they should be together, and he was to be transferred there on January 5. About a half hour prior to his transfer from hospital, your inhumane mandate was passed down and he couldn’t enter the care home. He was sent instead to another care home to die. He had to be locked up in his room for 14 days, no visitors at all. In spite of the size of the tumour in his brain he was still very much cognitive of the harshness and cruelty of this quarantine imposed upon him. He became so angry and agitated that he was banging on the walls with his fists. He had to be sedated in order to keep himself from injury. Just one week after he was allowed out of his room, he seizured 4 times in a short period. He didn’t regain consciousness and died last Monday on his 93rd birthday. My parents were married 70 years last September. All my dad wanted was to be with his beloved wife before he died.
Your heartless mandates contributed to both my father’s death and my mother’s lonely life of no stimulation.
I consider all of you responsible and accountable for this horrible end to a long and productive life, and as well to all of the other elders who have been locked away like criminals since this began.
It is interesting to me that we don’t have a seasonal flu outbreak this year. Why not? Because COVID is nothing more than a seasonal flu and a flimsy excuse to treat our elders in this way. Because the PCR test was never designed to test for anything. It was invented to recreate strands of RNA, nothing more. Because destroying the small businesses in this province is another way to demoralize people and break them with debt. Because this isn’t a pandemic at all. It’s a scamdemic.
My parents were taxpayers in this province all of their lives and contributed much to society and their communities, as most of the victims of this cruel treatment were. It is despicable the way this has been handled. Welcome to fascism.
Debra Nehring.
Sent from my lily pad while leaping and hopping on a Moonshadow!
Comments
Tim Nehring says
This is heartening to see these comments re: my wife’s statement to Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix. This gives hope that there are other people out there that see through these governmental decrees that have caused so much pain and I might even add, suffering. I think of these businesses in our town as well as across the country that are needlessly being driven to bankruptcy, the defaulted mortgages, the 600% increase in drug related deaths and suicides the list can go on and take up way to much space in this on line paper. Suffice to say my wife’s example that has been described here is but one of thousands if not hundreds of thousands. The fact that the rules seem to change daily, the rules that are dictated by officials who flippantly disregard the very same rules they bestow upon the constituents that pay their wages and benefits. Watching people enjoying pond hockey on Vaseux lake, but just next door in Alberta you get tackled and thrown to the ground and handcuffed. You’re told to social distance (6’) but you still need to wear a mask, the same mask people are constantly fiddling with while shopping in the grocery store touching the produce and products and then leaving the masks to blow around the parking lot.
Bill and Vera were and are good upstanding citizens that did not deserve this cruel treatment.
To the people that have offered condolences…thank you.
John Blay says
Debra, I feel so sad, when I think what you are going through at this time. I have known your dad for 18 years, a wonderful man.
I agree with you regarding the so called Pandemic,
it is a bad flue, a bad one may be, nothing more, how many times have you seen the rest homes in Oliver shut down because of flue in your time?
The flue of 1918 killed millions more than C19
and there have been many to this day that have made C19 look insignificant . All of this information can be found on the web, some from government sources. I will miss your jokes Bill. John
Ps. Bill said that if he died before me, he wouldn’t come to my funeral.
Diane Karpinsky says
This is a cruel and sad situation. I can only imagine how hard this last year must have been for you and your family.
Fight Debra for the right to visit your mother. I’m sure there are many that will back you up who are as broken hearted as you are and many of us who will back you up.
I am so sorry that this has happened to you and others and especially to your loved ones who are locked up and lonely.
Thank you for making this public Debra.
Debra Nehring says
And may I also add that my father will be buried tomorrow. There isn’t a proper funeral allowed for him. Both of my parents had planned their funerals- the hymns they wanted, etc. Now all we are “allowed”, according to this dictatorship currently spewing out the “rules”, is a half hour graveside service with only 9 family members present. None of my father’s grandchildren, nor his great grandchildren can attend. There won’t be the typical social after his internment. No gathering together to remember a good man. Not because his family doesn’t want this- it’s because of the “rules”.
When the government starts interfering with families in this manner it’s time to wake up and ask a lot of hard questions.
Pat English says
File a criminal complaint for elder abuse against Dr Bonnie and Adrian Dix. Bring private prosecution if the Attorney General will not prosecute.
DJ says
All comments must contain a first and last name
Verna DeMerchant says
I am so sorry for your loss. To isolate a demensia patient is cruel and I do not believe necessary . My husband also had demensia and was in a nursing home for his protection and from March 11th I was not allowed to visit him at all. I had been visiting him for about five hours every day and he was aware and looked for me, after lunch every day. I have night mares about how confused and how sad he was as he must have believed his family had given up on him. He passed April 02 and officially it was from an infection( not the virus) but I think he just gave up as what did he have to live for. Our family could not even be together to say goodbye to a wonderful father and Granddad. I too am bitter about the experiments of the Gov’ts handling of this pandemic
Take care and try to let the good memories be shared with your family.
Tiffany Beckedorf says
I am so sorry for your loss Debra. There needs to be much more light shine on stories like yours. I applaud your bravery for speaking up, and hopefully others will also start to consider all of the many, many instances of collateral damage inflicted on Canadians and British Columbians due to the measures taken by the governments in the last year.