Letter to the Editor

With permission this ‘comment’ remains in the that section as well…… but printed on the main page as the issue is of great importance to many

Financing a Feasibility Study for Aquatic Centre

………….. It may be too late but this issue has been raised more than once in the past and I cannot think of one good reason to pursue it again. A study doesn’t result in an actual facility but I’m thinking the money spent on such a proposal could surely be more effectively spent elsewhere. While it’s very nice to think about the wants of Osoyoos and the Osoyoos Indian Band I believe we must think of the needs of our own community now and in the near future.

Currently, and in the foreseeable future we have an outdoor swimming pool that will continue to serve us well for another 10 to 20 years. It has been well maintained for the 33 years since it was constructed. It has also been retrofitted with a saltwater system which has pretty much replaced the old chlorine system which was much more costly to operate. It’s also safer. We have an arena that has aged well and been maintained well for over fifty years. The roof needs work, the ice surface needs replacing and the ice plant is likely due for some major maintenance work.

We have a fabulous parks system, a newly renovated skatepark, a great community centre (that is aging too), tennis courts, playing fields, Rotary Beach, Kiwanis Playground, Frank Venables Theatre, and so much more.

For a community our size, with the support of Oliver and Electoral Area “C” we really want for nothing more until we can realistically afford it. We need to continue to look after what we have as priority one. Our tax base has not flourished or grown to the degree that we can really invest in a new aquatic facility that a lot of people will have to travel to just to use it. Yes, it will have more bells and whistles than what we have but it will cost considerably more to operate it. I won’t dwell on the cost of construction since that capital cost will disappear in 20 to 30 years but in the meantime……..ouch.

Please think about what we have invested our tax dollars into to date and how practical it is to continue to maintain what we are so proud to have. There has been quite a lot of discussion and concern for our homeless residents of late and for good reason. I’m inclined to agree that Mayor and Council might want to give more of their time discussing the needs of that segment of our population and how they are in the position to support Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre’s very viable proposal now when it is very much needed.

We have active service organization who have supported many community projects over the years – if we can just be patient and look after what we have, we can then look to future when we have a tax base that can help us to sustain such an expenditure as an aquatic centre.

Carolyn Madge