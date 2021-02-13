Letter to the Editor

With permission this ‘comment’ remains in the that section as well…… but printed on the main page as the issue is of great importance to many
Financing a Feasibility Study for Aquatic Centre
………….. It may be too late but this issue has been raised more than once in the past and I cannot think of one good reason to pursue it again. A study doesn’t result in an actual facility but I’m thinking the money spent on such a proposal could surely be more effectively spent elsewhere. While it’s very nice to think about the wants of Osoyoos and the Osoyoos Indian Band I believe we must think of the needs of our own community now and in the near future.
Currently, and in the foreseeable future we have an outdoor swimming pool that will continue to serve us well for another 10 to 20 years. It has been well maintained for the 33 years since it was constructed. It has also been retrofitted with a saltwater system which has pretty much replaced the old chlorine system which was much more costly to operate. It’s also safer. We have an arena that has aged well and been maintained well for over fifty years. The roof needs work, the ice surface needs replacing and the ice plant is likely due for some major maintenance work.
We have a fabulous parks system, a newly renovated skatepark, a great community centre (that is aging too), tennis courts, playing fields, Rotary Beach, Kiwanis Playground, Frank Venables Theatre, and so much more.
For a community our size, with the support of Oliver and Electoral Area “C” we really want for nothing more until we can realistically afford it. We need to continue to look after what we have as priority one. Our tax base has not flourished or grown to the degree that we can really invest in a new aquatic facility that a lot of people will have to travel to just to use it. Yes, it will have more bells and whistles than what we have but it will cost considerably more to operate it. I won’t dwell on the cost of construction since that capital cost will disappear in 20 to 30 years but in the meantime……..ouch.
Please think about what we have invested our tax dollars into to date and how practical it is to continue to maintain what we are so proud to have. There has been quite a lot of discussion and concern for our homeless residents of late and for good reason. I’m inclined to agree that Mayor and Council might want to give more of their time discussing the needs of that segment of our population and how they are in the position to support Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre’s very viable proposal now when it is very much needed.
We have active service organization who have supported many community projects over the years – if we can just be patient and look after what we have, we can then look to future when we have a tax base that can help us to sustain such an expenditure as an aquatic centre.
Carolyn Madge
Comments
Joyce Kuzyk says
Carolyn, you still are filled with so much wisdom and common sense. When you were in charge of the Rec Commission you were well aware of all costs involved and how these costs would affect the taxpayer. Some other communities have had to shut down their indoor pool due to the maintenance cost which was prohibitive.
Another study???? What a waste of dollars.
neil seidler says
I too agree with Carolyn and how she has put it down on paper so to speak. The increase in taxes to all vs. the small amount of cost to go to Penticton or Osoyoos and use pools available there, for those that choose to swim in the off months. When Mom was alive and able to get around, we went to an Osoyoos motel and paid a small fee to use their pool in the winter. When I hear people say it’s to much to pay to swim, I have to wonder if they have any idea how much it costs in time and money to build such a facility. Then there are the operating and staffing costs. Those that want to swim in a pool in the winter should think about car pooling if they think it’s too costly to go it alone. Some seem to think that there is an endless supply of money in the town coffers, AKA taxpayers pockets. Others seem to want the amenities that they had in the last place/city they lived in. I have to wonder why they chose to move here if we don’t have all they want. Oliver is a small farming community and that isn’t going to change any time soon. We cannot afford to keep building things that can’t be maintained properly, always cutting corners or taking from Paul to pay Peter to keep them going. Or worse yet digging deeper into tax payers pockets to pay for luxury items vs. items that we do need, like the extra cost in policing coming up soon. The taxes being collected for that are being used elsewhere at the moment instead of being put away to help offset those costs when they appear.
Publisher: Just an au contraire on the point about policing. The Town has raised taxes in anticipating a big shock for those costs – 9 percent I think. It is called capacity building.
All the money is presently being used for road safety, hopefully sidewalk repairs in the old part of town and something soon in the Rock Cliffe area. A lot can be done that buys time because once the 9 percent goes for policing there will be a lot less for fixes and improvements. I voted for it I have to defend a great idea.
Mary Lou Ellan says
I totally agree. Why are we wasting money on another feasibility study when we know that we can’t afford the aquatic centre?
Deborah Ham says
Carolyn
I totally agree with you. I believe my tax dollars should be put to improving and updating facilities in Oliver.
If the pool were to be placed in Osoyoos, it is no more convenient for me to go south than it would be to go north to the pool and community centre in Penticton.