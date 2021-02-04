Letter to the editor

Dear Editor.

My wife and I consider shopping locally is important and we support local businesses wherever possible based on our personal needs and tastes. However, it appears not all local businesses believe in reciprocating to maintain their clientele.

We requested a quote for manufacture and installation of stair rails in the Fall last year and have yet to receive a visit. We can understand a delay due to other customers orders but we certainly expect to receive a phone call recognizing the request. We are still waiting for contact. Some people will state “you should call back to complain”; that may seem appropriate but we should not have to chide a business to remind them of their commitment; that’s why businesses keep records of customers’ orders.

Shoddy business practices; that business has lost our patronage permanently. This is but one example out of three recent requests for quotes.

Pat Hampson