Letter to the Editor

Neil Seidler
Lets change the issue from should we follow the Health Authorities rules and recommendations, to why does it take so long to get information from those in charge at Interior Health.
Now I’m not upset with the real front line workers, the ones in the care homes or in the hospitals dealing with the people. But rather the ones sitting in offices making the choices on how to inform and when to inform those people that are actually caught up in the Covid 19 crisis.
We all know that there is a problem in McKinney Place Care Home. I have had some phone contact with the care aides there and have gotten very little info, just that they are on lockdown, they have tested all clients in the facility as a precaution, and here I sit waiting for information so I can continue on with my life, lab work that needs to get done.
I was told to monitor myself for symptoms, not self isolate. NO SYMPTOMS HERE. Went to a lab this morning to get lab work done, answered the questions truthfully and told to leave, they won’t do anything until they know if my Mom tests positive or not.
I just phoned the number I was given to find out more about my Mom’s situation and mine for that matter, got an answering machine, left a message and my number to call, and here I sit again waiting for a call back. It seems no matter who you call these days you automatically get an answering machine, are they screening the calls.
If Covid 19 is so dangerous why isn’t there someone manning the phones 24/7 to get that important information out there into the hands of the people it is affecting. Now I know what will be will be, and I can’t stop what has happened. But to get this crisis under control more than the public needs to step up to the plate.
I’m waiting for the phone call to show me they both care and are serious about the spread of Covid 19.
Comments
Shirley Zelinski says
Neil, as far as I can tell on the bc covid dashboard interior health – timelime from the time someone is tested until they get results averages 41 hours, if I read this information right. It is not like a pregnancy test. Seems more time consuming, and possibly needs verification by additional people, of positive or negative results. They would have had a lot of people to test in the facility. Best to be patient and take care. All involved people care deeply about you and your family, and are probably very stressed themselves with a substantially higher workload and precision required by them. Because they are so busy working, there may not be much time to answer phone, but they should contact you as soon as they have answers.
Christine Hewitt says
I will bet…IN PART… it is staffing…there are only so many people with all different education standings (some allowed to do this but not do that) and only so many hours in the day…and if they say something and not know for absolute sure then a possible law suit could ensue.
Susan Fulton says
I am shocked that they will not tell you if your mother is one of the positive cases. Shouldn’t the family be told? My heart goes out to you and your family Neil. I hope you hear the word negative really soon.