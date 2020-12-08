Letter to the editor

Neil Seidler

Lets change the issue from should we follow the Health Authorities rules and recommendations, to why does it take so long to get information from those in charge at Interior Health. Now I’m not upset with the real front line workers, the ones in the care homes or in the hospitals dealing with the people. But rather the ones sitting in offices making the choices on how to inform and when to inform those people that are actually caught up in the Covid 19 crisis. We all know that there is a problem in McKinney Place Care Home. I have had some phone contact with the care aids there and have gotten very little info, just that they are on lockdown, they have tested all clients in the facility as a precaution, and here I sit waiting for information so I can continue on with my life, lab work that needs to get done. I was told to monitor myself for symptoms, not self isolate. NO SYMPTOMS HERE. Went to a lab this morning to get lab work done, answered the questions truthfully and told to leave, they won’t do anything until they know if my Mom tests positive or not. I just phoned the number I was given to find out more about my Mom’s situation and mine for that matter, got an answering machine, left a message and my number to call, and here I sit again waiting for a call back. It seems no matter who you call these days you automatically get an answering machine, are they screening the calls. If Covid 19 is so dangerous why isn’t there someone manning the phones 24/7 to get that important information out there into the hands of the people it is affecting. Now I know what will be will be, and I can’t stop what has happened. But to get this crisis under control more than the public needs to step up to the plate. I’m waiting for the phone call to show me they both care and are serious about the spread of Covid 19.