Letter to the editor

It’s just a mask, what’s the big deal?

With all the misinformation, the fear mongering, and the horrible comments like “your going to kill my grandmother” going around it’s hard to think clearly.

Looking at just the comments on ODN, we have seen it all! Sadly, what we see most is the horrible and the fearmongering, largely based on emotion driven by misinformation and fear. There have been many good comments and points of view and there have also been the views of professionals in the field. We may not agree these points and views, but unfortunately most people know very little except what they see on the screen.

I’m not going to get into the fact’s, people can look for the truth if they want, or just believe what they are told by people like that Dr. Tam, who suggested that “Canadians should practice holding their breath for extended periods of time”

It is your right to choose to wear a mask, or do anything you feel you may need to do to protect yourself. It is not your right to berate or belittle someone if they chose not to do as you do. When the government starts dictating to the people what they can and cannot do in their own homes and business, we are no longer a free country.

At what point do you realize your human rights are under attack?

Is it when you are told to wear a mask in the park, in your car, in your home? is it when the police come to your door after someone calls them and says you had a neighbour over for coffee? it’s when you are herded like livestock onto a rail car, or will you finally wake up when they’re pushing you into the gas chamber?

This may sound extreme, but history appears to be repeating itself.

Ed Machial

Editor’s note

I think Ed is trying to be fair to his point of view… others who have different points of view are pejorative, often prejudiced, often misinformed. – those who believe that –

That god will protect them, no accidents will happen to them, all will be well and yes Government, big government, big oil, big pharma are all working in your best interest. I really do not see that.

We in Interior Health have done well for a number of reasons – as in Northern H, VI Health etc. – it is in the south west where the problem lies and we often delude our selves by getting upset, more scared by the figures in the USA and a few other countries.

The media used to talk about Mexico, Brazil, India – but no the focus is on how stupid Don John is or how wise Sleepy Joe is.

Most of us also have never been in local government, provincial government or in the federal government but the arm chair quarterbacks expect all governments, all those left and right to agree with them.

Just not possible. In BC 227 in hospital with Covid and 3 of those in Interior Health.

I think we have heard many opinions – let us give it a rest.

Think of something that we can talk about that is NOT Covid 19 related.

A health care crisis in Oliver with a shortage of Doctors – and even the ones still here do not want to touch your body or give you sage advice… ten minutes on the phone maybe every two months — and it would seem you are LUCKY if you get that. No visits just prescriptions.

Peter we shall miss your sparky personality. You really should not go. But we all make our own decisions.

