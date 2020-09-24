Letter to the editor

Many months ago, MLA Linda Larson announce that she would not run for re-election. Shortly after that I spoke to councilor Veintimilla and suggested that she consider standing forward for the position. This is no small decision; the position is life changing and difficult.
First there is the stress of the nomination campaign (in this case that did not happen but more on that latter). If successful there then there is the even more stressful election campaign that will take maximum effort, dedication, and focus. The candidate is expanded out from their normal sphere of comfort into surrounding areas that have considerably different issues and needs. Much homework is needed to become familiar with the delicacies of different areas. If successful here the real work starts of managing a whole area in a consistent manner; but add in little unexpected economic issues and uncertainties, floods, fire, crop failures, corporate failures and the most difficult of all, dealing with those who believe you have more power and influence than our system would even allow. To top it all of you are now forced to act inside the party lines and policies that may not be those of you or your constituents at large.
Along with all these pleasantries comes the pressure on family and local interests from prolonged absence, the inevitability of work following you home and never having a day off. As I said this is no small decision. The rewards can be substantial but so also the cost.
Over the last few years, I have been pleased to work with councilor Veintimilla and although we often do not agree we have always been able to come to a workable understanding. That is the mark of a true diplomat and for that reason I believe that she would serve this area well.
I do know that “by appointment” was not the way councilor Veintimilla wanted to become candidate but political parties have that power. Do I agree with the decision “no”. That decision of the party leaders would be made by considering if they felt that the sacrifice of days would be critical to candidates starting their campaigns and without a doubt, time is short. There it is, the first of inside the party dictates, it would not matter who the candidate was this was not a choice.
Rick Knodel
Comments
Bill Eggert says
Interesting times. i Can’t wait for to hear what the justification was. It’d better be good.
Also interesting they would mention the Chamber.
Pat Hampson says
I also know Petra. The issue of how she was chosen has become irrelevant; the important thing is, does she have the necessary skills to do the job?
As a Councillor she understands procedure, municipal matters, she is an intelligent business woman, she is very articulate and she will have the best interests of the riding at heart. During a recent conversation she demonstrated a clear understanding of ‘Conflict of Interest’. These demonstrate the necessary skills to represent us in the world of Provincial governance and successful debate.
So rather than debating Liberal methodology lets get on with the matter at hand; what concerns do we have regarding Oliver, the Regional District and Provincial issues. She certainly has our support and, like Rick, we will disagree with her at times and debate any issues with her.
Publisher: I am glad you disagree with me Pat. Try to tap into the those that might be upset by the decision… and how that decision was made. A bit like the NDP in Penticton riding with total disregard for a person who spoke up and said he wanted to run. This really give democracy a bad name – and in respect to the New Democrats locally – somehow, just somehow, got the job done in two days.
Publisher says
Publisher: I have been chastised for having any opinion recently about just about anything.
But here goes Rick my slim friend. The NDP had a nomination process in two days in the riding and democratically selected Roly Russell.
The Liberals obviously did not submit names of Liberal members – two who were not mentioned by the party and there may be reasons for that I will never know.
SLIMY politics – the Liberals will lose members, money and more importantly votes on October 24. They may win the riding but I bet a lot of people will ask – Roly if elected into a NDP government would you do the job for us.
BTW I phoned Petra at her office. No answer. No phone back – but it was in the local newspaper and other Kelowna based internet sites really fast with the Liberal Party website saying she was an entrepreneur and President of the SO Chamber… was that true?
Linda Sheehy-Brownstein says
Yes – Petra was President of the Chamber when I was on the board. She is a great candidate and always does a great job.
Publisher: How long ago was that Linda?
This is a current post on BC Liberal website
“Oliver councillor, entrepreneur, and chamber of commerce president Petra Veintimilla”