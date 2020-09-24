Letter to the editor

Many months ago, MLA Linda Larson announce that she would not run for re-election. Shortly after that I spoke to councilor Veintimilla and suggested that she consider standing forward for the position. This is no small decision; the position is life changing and difficult.

First there is the stress of the nomination campaign (in this case that did not happen but more on that latter). If successful there then there is the even more stressful election campaign that will take maximum effort, dedication, and focus. The candidate is expanded out from their normal sphere of comfort into surrounding areas that have considerably different issues and needs. Much homework is needed to become familiar with the delicacies of different areas. If successful here the real work starts of managing a whole area in a consistent manner; but add in little unexpected economic issues and uncertainties, floods, fire, crop failures, corporate failures and the most difficult of all, dealing with those who believe you have more power and influence than our system would even allow. To top it all of you are now forced to act inside the party lines and policies that may not be those of you or your constituents at large.

Along with all these pleasantries comes the pressure on family and local interests from prolonged absence, the inevitability of work following you home and never having a day off. As I said this is no small decision. The rewards can be substantial but so also the cost.

Over the last few years, I have been pleased to work with councilor Veintimilla and although we often do not agree we have always been able to come to a workable understanding. That is the mark of a true diplomat and for that reason I believe that she would serve this area well.

I do know that “by appointment” was not the way councilor Veintimilla wanted to become candidate but political parties have that power. Do I agree with the decision “no”. That decision of the party leaders would be made by considering if they felt that the sacrifice of days would be critical to candidates starting their campaigns and without a doubt, time is short. There it is, the first of inside the party dictates, it would not matter who the candidate was this was not a choice.

Rick Knodel