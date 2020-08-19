Letter to the editor

Thanks for the opportunity to comment.

I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience of sitting on the Regional District Board as the Director representing Oliver for nearly the past two years, as well as the opportunity to Chair the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.

I have long been interested in learning more about our region as a whole, and doing so while working with Directors from around the South Okanagan and Similkameen has been a truly wonderful and rewarding experience. I have Mayor Johansen and my fellow Councillors to thanks for affording me that opportunity by appointing me to the Board, and this fall I look forward to handing the reigns over to Mayor Johansen! The Mayor will join a few new faces as other Municipal Directors change over, and I look forward for remaining engaged and supporting him as Alternate Director.

Petra Veintimilla

Councillor

Chair – RDOS – Hospital District