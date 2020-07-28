Letter to Editor

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), who operates BC Ambulance, can clarify the facts about an incident on the Hike and Bike Trail written about on July 10, as well as general information on medical responses to the popular trail.

On July 6, BCEHS received a medical emergency call at 9:44 am for a bike incident along the trail. A local paramedic crew was immediately dispatched and arrived on scene 11 minutes later. The patient was cared for by paramedics and transported in stable condition to the hospital.

Paramedics in the South Okanagan have responded to hundreds of medical calls on the Hike and Bike Trail. Protocols on response to the trail have been in place for more than two decades, and include keys with access to the gates where vehicle access is restricted.

There’s never been an issue with access for our paramedics.

Those using the Hike and Bike Trail can be reassured that if emergency medical attention is required, BCEHS will send the closest ambulance to patients as quickly as possible.

Shannon Miller

Communications Officer

BC Emergency Health Services