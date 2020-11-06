Let’s review the facts

BC Covid-19 stats

97 people in hospital with 24 of those in ICU – Deaths 273

In IHA – 1 in hospital none in ICU – Deaths 3

821 cases reported in Interior Health – refer now to graphic left on what ages are involved…..

