Let us talk about your mask !!

British Columbia has dropped the requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Starting on July 1, wearing a mask in an indoor public space will be recommended, but not mandatory, for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Those who are fully vaccinated, having waited 14 days since receiving a second dose, do not have to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

“Some people may choose to continue to wear a mask and that’s OK – we all need to go at our own pace,” reads a presentation from the province.

“The Face Coverings Order under the Emergency Program Act will be lifted and no proof of vaccination will be needed.”

The change is part of the province’s transition to Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

On Thursday, the provincial state of emergency, which went into effect at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be dropped.

Outdoor events will be able to have up to 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater.

Indoor events can host up to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater.