Let us look at that again

Latest Figures from Health Canada

Dead 9015

Cases 121, 234

Canada’s chief public health officer says surges in new cases of COVID-19 are expected going forward.

Dr. Theresa Tam says as the country continues to reopen, the federal government is planning for a “reasonable worst-case scenario.”

That would mean a peak in cases this fall, followed by ongoing ups and downs, where the demand could temporarily exceed the capacity of the health-care system to cope.

Tam says continuing to build up that capacity, while encouraging people to follow best public health practices, is essential.

It suggests the number of cases by August 23 could be as high as 127,740 and the number of deaths as high as 9,115.

